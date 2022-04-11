Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $8.19 Million in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in argenx by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.33.

Shares of ARGX stock traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $322.84. 3,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,365. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.06. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 1.08. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $356.78.

About argenx (Get Rating)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.