Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107,471 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Baidu were worth $10,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 49.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Baidu by 36.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,904,000 after buying an additional 272,633 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its stake in Baidu by 59.7% in the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after buying an additional 68,822 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Baidu by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 68.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC cut their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.28.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,456. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.99. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.18 and a twelve month high of $222.95.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

