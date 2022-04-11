Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.05% of Arvinas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $66.27. 974,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.82. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $108.46.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $55,563.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,426,923 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.06.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

