Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.36. 1,171,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.80.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

