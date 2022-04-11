Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 315.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 83,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 63,329 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 87,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $1,267,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $96.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,907. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.95 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.00.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

