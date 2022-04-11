Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 172,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

HOOD stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.35. 14,557,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,559,309. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,099,042.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

