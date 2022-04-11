Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,024 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,763,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.07% of Zendesk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Zendesk by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $4,286,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,074 shares of company stock worth $13,858,464 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZEN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.11. 74,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,382. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $155.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

