Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 16,200 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 220.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $10.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.54. The stock had a trading volume of 68,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,211. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $276.88 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.93. The company has a market cap of $208.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

