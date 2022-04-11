Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 28,262 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,928 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,262 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of HDB traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $62.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.75.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.