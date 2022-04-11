Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 59,064 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 845.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,064 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.09% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 296,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,747. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $51.64.

