Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases New Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $218,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 4,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $302,187.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,112 shares of company stock worth $2,099,708. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $48.97. 2,169,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,343,719. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $147.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

