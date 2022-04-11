Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases New Stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FATE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

FATE traded down $2.15 on Monday, reaching $35.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,068. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.57. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,965 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $192,342.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 1,770 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $85,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,297 shares of company stock worth $3,560,950 over the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

