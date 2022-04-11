Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases Shares of 24,704 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $93.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,942. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.