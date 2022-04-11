Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases Shares of 5,818 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 398.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,409,000 after acquiring an additional 52,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA traded up $2.23 on Monday, hitting $403.78. 687,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,205. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.62 and a 200-day moving average of $383.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.77 and a 12-month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

