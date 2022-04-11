Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,398,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,714,813. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.40.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

