Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 590 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 44,855 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,464,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 6,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $15.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $584.67. 2,789,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,333. The company has a market cap of $259.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $361.34 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $539.61 and its 200 day moving average is $520.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

