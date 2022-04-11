Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $2.31 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.52. 5,700,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,036,706. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.75.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

