Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $3.15 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Bunge by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Bunge by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

BG stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.67. 1,734,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,875. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $119.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.34%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $24,773,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $19,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

