Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,123,000 after purchasing an additional 229,538 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,006,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,327,000 after purchasing an additional 70,560 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,119,000 after purchasing an additional 55,058 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,489,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,202,000 after purchasing an additional 78,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 43.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,400,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,366,000 after purchasing an additional 426,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $9,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 585,410 shares of company stock valued at $60,828,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $112.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $83.42 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

