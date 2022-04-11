Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.01. 500,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $238.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

