Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.14% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAGG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,989,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,664,000 after buying an additional 721,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,692,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,312,000 after purchasing an additional 66,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after purchasing an additional 582,092 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 510,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 277.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 337,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 247,864 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.25. 187,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,050. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $56.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.88.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.