Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 89,404 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,824,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in shares of Match Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Match Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. Piper Sandler began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,374. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

