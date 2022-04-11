Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 205 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 205 ($2.69) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BARC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.54) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.21) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.41) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 239.50 ($3.14).

Get Barclays alerts:

LON:BARC traded up GBX 1.29 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 145.89 ($1.91). 49,458,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,903,359. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 187.06. The stock has a market cap of £24.45 billion and a PE ratio of 3.99.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.