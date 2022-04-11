Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. BCS cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $57,276,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Barclays by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,621,000 after buying an additional 3,745,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Barclays by 116.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after buying an additional 2,349,514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $10,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Barclays by 81.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after buying an additional 909,968 shares in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.19%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

