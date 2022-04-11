Barclays Reiterates “€31.00” Price Target for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD – Get Rating) received a €31.00 ($34.07) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($33.52) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($35.71) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of €14.72 ($16.18) and a one year high of €20.42 ($22.44).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

