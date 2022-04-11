Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 5,300 ($69.51) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.03) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.03) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.70) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($64.26) to GBX 2,800 ($36.72) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,805.77 ($49.91).

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 2,750 ($36.07) on Friday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 2,250 ($29.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,478 ($71.84). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,317.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,116.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.18), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,318,032.79).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

