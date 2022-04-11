Barry B. Moullet Buys 2,000 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) Director Barry B. Moullet acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CNNE traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,688. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Cannae by 17.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 793,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,700,000 after buying an additional 119,984 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the third quarter worth $280,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cannae by 33.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Cannae by 10.9% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the third quarter worth $230,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

