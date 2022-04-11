Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €74.00 ($81.32) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €79.00 ($86.81) price target on Basf in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($70.33) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($84.62) price objective on Basf in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €74.27 ($81.61).

Shares of BAS traded up €1.01 ($1.11) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €51.36 ($56.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €58.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.56. Basf has a 1-year low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($80.09).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

