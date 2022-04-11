Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

BSET has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $80,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 679,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BSET traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $17.30. 1,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,350. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $167.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.67. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

