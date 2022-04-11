Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 649 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,446 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.4% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 114,311 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,227,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $296.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.33.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.