Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €100.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €135.00 ($148.35) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($117.58) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($123.08) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($131.87) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €104.44 ($114.77).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:BMW traded up €1.33 ($1.46) during trading on Monday, reaching €77.00 ($84.62). 1,113,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($110.35). The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion and a PE ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €83.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €87.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.