BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBQ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of BBQ opened at $15.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $158.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. BBQ has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

BBQ ( NASDAQ:BBQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BBQ will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bryan Lowell Wolff sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $29,522.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Crivello sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $59,914.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,579 shares of company stock worth $194,122. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.26% of BBQ worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

