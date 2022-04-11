Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Stock Price Up 4.9%

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as 1.94 and last traded at 1.92. Approximately 9,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,205,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.83.
Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Beachbody from $6.25 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beachbody currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 6.45.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is 3.00.
Beachbody Company Profile (NYSE:BODY)
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.
