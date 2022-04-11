Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Stock Price Up 4.9%

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as 1.94 and last traded at 1.92. Approximately 9,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,205,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.83.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Beachbody from $6.25 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beachbody currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 6.45.

Get Beachbody alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is 3.00.

Beachbody ( NYSE:BODY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 216.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Beachbody Company, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Beachbody Company Profile (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.