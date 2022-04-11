Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Down 7.3%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) shares were down 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.00 and last traded at $48.00. Approximately 4,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,034,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.40.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $105,629.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $370,087.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,907 shares of company stock valued at $585,603. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,824,000 after purchasing an additional 93,439 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

