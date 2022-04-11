Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Bechtle (ETR:BC8Get Rating) has been assigned a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($62.64) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($69.23) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.13 ($85.85).

Shares of ETR:BC8 traded down €0.35 ($0.38) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €47.72 ($52.44). 167,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €48.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €40.82 ($44.86) and a fifty-two week high of €69.56 ($76.44).

About Bechtle (Get Rating)

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.