Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($62.64) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($69.23) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.13 ($85.85).

Shares of ETR:BC8 traded down €0.35 ($0.38) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €47.72 ($52.44). 167,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €48.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €40.82 ($44.86) and a fifty-two week high of €69.56 ($76.44).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

