Beefy.Finance (BIFI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.93 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ION (ION) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,078.76 or 0.12032995 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.44 or 0.00188227 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001038 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00038172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.53 or 0.00382706 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00051148 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

