Beer Money Hits Market Cap of $346,994.40 (BEER)

Beer Money (BEER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Beer Money has a total market cap of $346,994.40 and $21,222.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beer Money has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00034477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00104909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 354,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,999,999 coins. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

