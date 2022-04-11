Belden Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Belden in a research report issued on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Belden’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE:BDC opened at $49.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86. Belden has a 1 year low of $41.38 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 22.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 66.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the third quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the third quarter worth about $856,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

