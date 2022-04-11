BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.35.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $8.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $879.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.29.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BELLUS Health (Get Rating)
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
