BENQI (QI) Price Down 25.9% Over Last Week

BENQI (QI) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BENQI has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. BENQI has a market cap of $15.69 million and $18.56 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00043922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.39 or 0.07450690 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,575.42 or 1.00357322 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

