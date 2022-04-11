Berenberg Bank Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €12.50 Price Target

UniCredit (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.50 ($13.74) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($22.53) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($23.90) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($16.48) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($21.43) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UniCredit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.42 ($18.04).

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($14.09) and a one year high of €18.38 ($20.20).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

