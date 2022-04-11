Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 142 ($1.86) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Sirius Real Estate stock opened at GBX 123.66 ($1.62) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Sirius Real Estate has a 12 month low of GBX 92.90 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 145.30 ($1.91).

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £650 ($852.46). Also, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen acquired 43,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £49,989 ($65,559.34). Insiders acquired 81,350 shares of company stock worth $9,947,900 over the last quarter.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

