Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 38,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 810,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70.

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

