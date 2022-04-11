BetterBetting Hits Market Cap of $232.69 Million (BETR)

BetterBetting (BETR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00034777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00104622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.