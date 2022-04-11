Beyond Finance (BYN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.29 Million

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.70 or 0.07490961 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,107.89 or 0.99765335 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

