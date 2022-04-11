BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.90

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 2885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BGC Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.66.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 46.73% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $461.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in BGC Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.