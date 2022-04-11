BidiPass (BDP) Market Capitalization Tops $98,511.68

BidiPass (BDP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $98,511.68 and $63.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

