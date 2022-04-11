BIDR Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.70 million and $33.04 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

