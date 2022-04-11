BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,327 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.13% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 50,584 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,980 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

BCRX opened at $11.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.34. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

