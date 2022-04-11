Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Eight analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.61 billion and the lowest is $2.35 billion. Biogen posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $9.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.78 billion to $10.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.2% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 372.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $214.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.88. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $192.67 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

